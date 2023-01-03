Siakam contributed 26 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists across 39 minutes during Monday's 122-114 loss to the Pacers.

The 28-year-old forward remains locked in, scoring 25 or more points for the eighth straight game. Siakam is averaging 32.0 points, 8.0 boards, 6.1 assists, 1.8 threes and 0.9 steals over that stretch while shooting 50.3 percent from the floor, and if he can stay healthy he's making a strong push for his second All-Star appearance.