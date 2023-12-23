Siakam closed Friday's 121-111 loss to the 76ers with a team-high 31 points (10-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 11-12 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one block over 36 minutes.

No other Toronto player even delivered 20 points on the night as Siakam carried the scoring load for his club. The 29-year-old is back in All-Star form, averaging 24.4 points, 5.7 boards, 4.7 assists, 1.1 threes and 0.9 steals over nine games in December while shooting 58.4 percent from the floor, and if the struggling Raptors elect to shake up the roster before the trade deadline, Siakam is only increasing his value.