Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Hits for game-high 22 in Chicago

Siakam scored 22 points (7-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT) while adding six rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 39 minutes during Monday's 93-92 win over the Bulls.

The 25-year-old led all scorers on the night as he dropped 20 or more points for the sixth time in the last 10 games. Siakam is averaging 23.0 points, 8.2 boards, 2.8 assists, 2.2 threes, 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks over that stretch, slightly down from his numbers on the season. He'll need to be at his best Wednesday when Kawhi Leonard and his new Clipper teammates come to Toronto.