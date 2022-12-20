Siakam finished with 38 points (13-27 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 48 minutes during Monday's 104-101 overtime loss to the 76ers.

The 38 points and 15 boards were both season highs for Siakam, who was nearly single-handedly responsible for Toronto even getting to OT as none of his teammates managed more than 13 points. The 28-year-old is averaging a strong 26.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.5 threes and 1.0 steals through 10 games in December.