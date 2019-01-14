Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Huge double-double in OT win

Siakam scored 24 points (9-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding 19 rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks in 44 minutes during Sunday's 140-138 double-overtime win over the Wizards.

He dominated the glass all afternoon until fouling out on a very questionable call in the second OT period. Siakam now has nine double-doubles on the season, with five of them coming in the last eight games -- a stretch during which he's averaging 19.1 points, 9.6 board and, 3.3 assists.