Siakam totaled 26 points (8-17 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 38 minutes Friday in the loss to the Suns.

Siakam has been on fire over his last three games though it hasn't translated to wins for the Raptors. Still, for fantasy managers, three straight 20-point outings along with two double-doubles and two games with six assists has to feel good. One negative for Siakam though has been his shooting from distance. In this three-game span, he's shooting just 25.0 percent from beyond the arc.