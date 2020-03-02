Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Inefficient in loss

Siakam ended with 16 points (6-21 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 40 minutes during Sunday's 133-118 loss to Denver.

Siakam's shot went missing Sunday, shooting under 40 percent for the second straight game. He has been called upon to do a lot of the heavy lifting with a number of productive options on the sideline. The increased responsibility has certainly impacted his shot selection; however, his free-throw shooting has certainly improved over time.