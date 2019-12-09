Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Inefficient offensively
Siakam managed 16 points (7-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 110-104 loss to the 76ers.
Siakam struggled offensively, as the 76ers did a decent job keeping him outside of the paint plus he couldn't buy a bucket from deep. Monday's bout versus the Bulls projects as a much friendlier matchup, and it's possible Siakam will be relied upon even more than usual if Fred VanVleet (knee) is held out.
