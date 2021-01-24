Siakam won't play Sunday against the Pacers due to swelling in his left knee, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old has recently been playing through a groin injury, but it's knee swelling that will prevent him from playing Sunday at Indiana. It's unclear if Siakam will be available for the second half of the back-to-back set Monday. Stanley Johnson and Yuta Watanabe should have increased roles for Toronto, which will also be without Kyle Lowry (toe).