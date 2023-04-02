Siakam registered 36 points (16-24 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 128-108 victory over the Hornets.
Siakam led all players in Sunday's game in scoring while finishing three rebounds and three assists short of a triple-double. Siakam, who was four points short of the 40-point mark, has tallied at least 35 points nine times this year.
