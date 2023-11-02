Siakam logged 26 points (9-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and seven assists across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 130-111 victory over the Bucks.

The 29-year-old big man put together a season-high scoring effort in a surprising blowout win over one of the Eastern Conference heavyweights. Siakam's had a bumpy start to the campaign, but he may be heating up, scoring at least 20 points in back-to-back contests. Fantasy GMs are still waiting for his usual production on the defensive end, however -- through five games, Siakam has a total of just two steals and one block.