Siakam notched 35 points (14-24 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 40 minutes during Saturday's 129-127 loss to the Pistons.

Siakam scored a game-high 35 points and was always there when the Raptors needed him to put up a fight down the stretch, but his efforts were not enough to complete the comeback in the fourth quarter. Siakam has been playing very well in recent weeks and is averaging 24.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game in December.