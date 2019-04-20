Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Leads all scorers with 30 points

Siakam totaled 30 points (13-20 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists across 42 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Magic on Friday.

Siakam led all scorers in Friday's win, coming up with a big double-double to propel his team to victory. He's been ultra-productive in the first round of the playoffs, averaging 24.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists over the first three games.

