Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Leads charge in Detroit

Siakam scored a game-high 26 points (10-23 FG, 6-11 3Pt) while adding five rebounds, four blocks, three assists and a steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 112-99 win over the Pistons.

Amazingly, the 25-year-old set new career highs in both made three-pointers and blocks with this performance. Siakam has scored at least 20 points in five straight games, and through nine contests in December he's averaging a dazzling 25.0 points, 6.9 boards, 2.9 assists, 2.7 threes, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals.