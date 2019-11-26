Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Leads charge in win over Sixers

Siakam scored a team-high 25 points (9-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in 40 minutes during Monday's 101-96 win over the 76ers.

The Raptors trailed for much of the game, but when crunch time came Siakam stepped up -- he took the ball into the lane on a spinning drive, drew contact from Joel Embiid and converted the three-point play to give Toronto the lead with just over a minute left, then ended the night with a massive dunk at the buzzer. One season after being named the league's Most Improved Player, Siakam is blossoming into a true superstar, posting numbers comparable to those former teammate Kawhi Leonard is currently giving the Clippers.