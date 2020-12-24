Siakam scored 20 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3PT, 1-2 FT) to go along with six rebounds and six assists across 39 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Pelicans.

Siakam led the way offensively for the Raptors, with the majority of his damage coming from the mid-range and deep. Particularly encouraging was Siakam's assist total, which would be a strong enhancement to his game after he notched 3.5 assists per game last season. The Raptors will take the floor next on Saturday against the Spurs.