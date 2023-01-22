Siakam logged 29 points (14-23 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, 10 assists and one block across 43 minutes during Saturday's 106-104 loss to the Celtics.
Siakam put up a game-high 29 points and wasn't shy on the offensive end. He attempted his most shots from the field since Dec. 27, and he also missed a triple-double by one rebound. Siakam has now reached the 20-point threshold in three of his last four games.
More News
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Shooting woes continue Thursday•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Secures impressive final line•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Struggles in loss•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Paces Raptors in scoring•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Strikes for 28 in Tuesday's win•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Top scorer in all-around outing•