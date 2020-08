Siakam compiled 20 points (9-22 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds and two steals across 32 minutes in Sunday's 150-122 win over the Nets.

Siakam put up an excellent fantasy point total, despite a lukewarm shooting night. His 10 assists marked a season-high for the talented forward, who continues to distinguish himself as one of the most versatile wing players in the league.