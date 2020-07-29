Siakam provided 17 points (6-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and an assist across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 117-106 loss to the Suns.

The Raptors sported a slightly different look on Tuesday, shifting Siakam to small forward and putting Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol in the frontcourt together. The switch gave Siakam a few more perimeter looks, and he delivered by rattling in four treys in the contest. If the Raptors employ this scheme more often, it can only help Siakam's numbers with his floor-stretching ability.