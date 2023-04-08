Siakam ended Friday's 121-102 loss to the Celtics with 19 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and four steals in 30 minutes.
Siakam was the only Toronto starter to hit more than four field-goal attempts in Friday's loss. His 19 points led the team, and he tallied four steals which was also a team high. The veteran big man has been racking up the steals lately, averaging 2.5 per game in the month of April.
