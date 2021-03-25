Siakam registered 27 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's blowout 135-111 victory over the Nuggets.

The 26-year-old posted a gem stat line while helping the Raptors snap a nine-game losing streak on Wednesday. Siakam has been posting high-end numbers since returning from a six-game absence due to COVID-19 protocols, averaging 19.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.0 steals over his last five games. Siakam should continue playing heavy minutes for a Raptors team that's fighting for a playoff spot.