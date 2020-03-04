Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Leads way in victory

Siakam amassed 33 points (12-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 43 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Suns.

The upstart forward topped 30 points for the 15th time this year, drilling five treys in the process. For Siakam, It was a nice rebound from his woeful 6-21 shooting performance in Sunday's loss to Denver. While the fourth-year pro's slowed in his production during the second half of the season, he remains the focal point for the Raptors' offense and continues to generate All-NBA type numbers.