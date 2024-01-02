Siakam notched 36 points (13-20 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 40 minutes in Monday's 124-121 win over Cleveland.

Siakam led all players in Monday's contest in scoring and three-pointers while logging a team-high minutes total and securing his second straight game with 30 or more points. He's connected on at least five threes in three games this season, and he has surpassed the 35-point mark in four outings.