Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Logs 30 minutes in return to action

Siakam (groin) had 15 points (6-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes during Sunday's 105-104 loss to the Spurs.

Siakam returned to the lineup following an 11-game absence with a strained groin and struggled with his shot. Considering he was expected to be on some sort of minutes limit, Siakam saw a pretty heavy load of playing time. He'll now have a couple days to rest and recover in advance of Wednesday's tilt versus the Thunder.