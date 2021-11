Siakam will start at center in Wednesday's game against Boston, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Siakam will remain in the lineup as he plays in his second game of the season after missing time while recovering from offseason surgery. In his debut against Brooklyn on Sunday, Siakam posted 15 points, four rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 25 minutes. Heading into a back-to-back, coach Nick Nurse called Siakam questionable for Thursday's game against the Sixers.