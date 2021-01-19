Siakam had 19 points (7-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and five assists across 34 minutes during Monday's 116-93 win over the Mavericks.

Siakam shot 40.0 percent or worse from the field for the third game in a row but it didn't matter as the team still easily strolled past Dallas. This also marked just the third time this season that Siakam has failed to register a single steal or assist. Siakam's overall play has dipped off a bit from his All-Star campaign in 2019-20, but on the bright side he is averaging a career high of 4.9 assists per game across 12 contests.