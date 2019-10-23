Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Massive line in season opener

Siakam exploded for 34 points (11-26 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, and one block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 130-122 overtime win against the Pelicans.

Siakam matched his career highs in offensive boards and made free throws and set a new career high in field goals attempted. He also fell just one rebound shy of matching his career high. In case it's not abundantly clear, Siakam is set to enjoy an expanded role here in 2019-20, and he's obviously not shying away from the spotlight. Expect Siakam to stay in attack mode going forward as the team's top option offensively.