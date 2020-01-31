Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Matches career high in steals
Siakam racked up 19 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), five rebounds, four steals, two assists and one block in 34 minutes during Thursday's 115-109 win over the Cavaliers.
Siakam equaled his career high in steals while contributing across every statistical category. Though he has cooled off a bit here in January after an absolutely sensational start to the season, Siakam is still among the top options across all fantasy formats.
