Siakam (shoulder) received successful surgery last week and will be out for around five months, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Siakam tore his labrum in his left shoulder and is unlikely to be ready for the start of the 2021-22 season. The forward missed time late at the end of the season due to the shoulder injury. He's expected to be fully healthy in early-to-mid November. His status for the beginning of next season should be known by the time training camp comes around.