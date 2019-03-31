Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Might not play Saturday

Siakam might not play Saturday against the Bulls due to rest purposes, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

The news was announced after the start of the game, and Siakam is active "just in case." There is speculation that the news came late as it wasn't clear if two-way players would be available due to a tough day of travel.

