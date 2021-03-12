Siakam (COVID-19 protocols) is out for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Siakam will miss his fifth straight game while working through the league's health and safety protocols. Lewenberg reports that it's unlikely he'll be available Sunday, for the second game of Toronto's back-to-back against Charlotte and Chicago. Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Malachi Flynn and Patrick McCaw are all in the same boat, and have been ruled out for Saturday.