Siakam notched 39 points (15-24 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 9-14 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 38 minutes during Monday's 111-107 victory over Washington.

Siakam had been struggling massively in the first two weeks of the season, but he bounced back admirably in this one and delivered his best outing of 2023-24 thus far. While the Raptors are still trying to find their identity on offense, it's worth noting that if Siakam can return to his 2022-23 form, or something even close to it, that'd be a boost to both his fantasy value, and the Raptors' overall upside as a team.