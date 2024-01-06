Siakam accumulated 18 points (6-11 FG, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals over 37 minutes during Friday's 135-130 loss to the Kings.

Siakam was one assist away from registering his first double-double since Dec. 27. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported before Friday's game that the Kings emerged as a serious suitor to trade for Siakam, but trade talks have stalled for the time being. Over his last 10 games, Siakam is averaging 25.7 points on 56.5 percent shooting, 5.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists over 36.4 minutes per game.