Siakam had 36 points (13-27 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 8-9 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 113-109 loss to Orlando.

Siakam was dynamic despite the loss, flirting with a triple-double for the fourth consecutive game. It's been a stellar campaign thus far for Siakam, putting up top-20 value for the season. While his production has been exemplary across the board, his assist numbers have been arguably the highlight, averaging a career-high 7.1 per game. Given that the Raptors are pushing for a high playoff seed, Siakam should be locked in for what could be a career year.