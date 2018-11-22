Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Nets 22 points Wednesday
Siakam totaled 22 points (9-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 124-108 win over the Hawks.
While Siakam's rebound totals have fluctuated all season for a power forward, his scoring remains as consistent as can be. Siakam is a near-lock for double-digit points every game, with rebounds, assists, and steals only adding more value to his game line.
More News
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Continues strong season Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Puts up 12 points in start•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores 17 points Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores efficiently in loss•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Scores season-high 23 in win over Knicks•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Another strong performance in win•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.