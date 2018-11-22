Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Nets 22 points Wednesday

Siakam totaled 22 points (9-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 124-108 win over the Hawks.

While Siakam's rebound totals have fluctuated all season for a power forward, his scoring remains as consistent as can be. Siakam is a near-lock for double-digit points every game, with rebounds, assists, and steals only adding more value to his game line.