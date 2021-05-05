Siakam posted 24 points (10-24 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, three steals and two assists in 42 minutes during Tuesday's 105-100 loss to the Clippers.

While Siakam wasn't especially efficient and was a bit turnover-prone (four), he was second on the team in scoring and got three steals. Tuesday marked Siakam's fourth performance of the season with at least 20 points and three steals.

