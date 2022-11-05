Siakam (groin) amassed 18 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Friday's 111-110 loss to the Mavericks.

Siakam (groin) was being relatively contained by Dallas prior to leaving Friday's contest due to injury. He entered the outing averaging 25.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 7.9 assists in 36.1 minutes per night. The Raptors next take the court Sunday, with Siakam's availability a notable storyline.