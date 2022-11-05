Siakam (groin) amassed 18 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Friday's 111-110 loss to the Mavericks.
Siakam (groin) was being relatively contained by Dallas prior to leaving Friday's contest due to injury. He entered the outing averaging 25.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 7.9 assists in 36.1 minutes per night. The Raptors next take the court Sunday, with Siakam's availability a notable storyline.
More News
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Will not return•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Posts triple-double in victory•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Steps up with huge double-double•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Another double-double•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Shines as playmaker•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Fills stat sheet Monday•