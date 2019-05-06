Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Not on injury report

Siakam is not listed on the Raptors' injury report ahead of Tuesday's Game 5, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Siakam somewhat surprisingly took the floor for Game 4, despite being listed as doubtful on the injury report as recently as Sunday morning. While he struggled and clearly wasn't at 100 percent, Siakam appears intent on continuing to play through the left leg issue, and he'll likely be at his usual spot in the starting lineup Tuesday night as the series shifts back to Toronto.