Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Not on injury report

Siakam is not listed on the Raptors' injury report ahead of Tuesday's Game 5, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Siakam somewhat surprisingly took the floor for Game 4, despite being listed as doubtful on the injury report as recently as Sunday morning. While he struggled and clearly wasn't at 100 percent, Siakam appears intent on continuing to play through the left leg issue, and he'll likely be at his usual spot in the starting lineup Tuesday night as the series shifts back to Toronto.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...