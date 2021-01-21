Siakam (groin) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Heat.
Siakam has been nursing a groin issue for the last several games, and while he's yet to miss any time, he was held out of practice Thursday. The Raptors will likely wait to see how he feels at shootaround Friday morning before updating his status.
More News
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Doesn't practice Thursday•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Acknowledges groin injury•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Struggles from deep continue•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Manages 19 points on 19 shots•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Triple-doubles against Blazers•
-
Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Second straight double-double•