Siakam (not injury related) will play Saturday against the Pelicans, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

As expected, Siakam will play Saturday after sitting out Thursday's win over the Knicks due to disciplinary reasons. In three games, he is averaging 18.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 39.0 minutes.