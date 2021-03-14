Siakam (COVID-19 protocols) will not play Sunday against the Bulls, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Siakam wasn't expected to play Sunday, but his absence became official with the team ruling him out of his sixth consecutive game. Chris Boucher should be in line for an increased workload once again with Siakam out.
