Siakam (back) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Clippers, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Siakam has been downgraded from questionable to out Wednesday due to back spasms. Thaddeus Young, Chris Boucher and Jontay Porter are candidates to receive extended minutes in his absence. Siakam's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Utah.
