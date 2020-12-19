Siakam scored 14 points (5-15 FG, 4-7 3PT), had nine rebounds, three assists, and a steal during Friday's 117-105 preseason loss to Miami.

Siakam led Toronto with his nine boards, finishing just one shy of posting a double double Friday. The big man wasn't great from the floor, but made up for it by shooting over 50% from three point land to finish with the second most points on the team in the loss.