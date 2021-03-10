Siakam (COVID-19 protocols) will not be available for Thursday's game against the Hawks, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

COVID-19 protocols kept Siakam out of the final three games before the break, and he'll now miss at least one more contest, as will Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Malachi Flynn and Patrick McCaw. The hope is that all five will be cleared before the Raptors' Saturday/Sunday back-to-back against Charlotte and Chicago, but as of now it's unclear when they'll be given the green light. Toronto started Aron Baynes, Stanley Johnson, DeAndre' Bembry, Norman Powell and Kyle Lowry in the final game before the All-Star break.