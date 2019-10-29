Raptors' Pascal Siakam: One rebound shy of double-double
Siakam had 24 points (9-16 FG, 1-4 3PT, 5-5 FT). nine rebounds and three assists during the Raptors' 104-95 win over the Magic on Monday.
Siakam bounced back from a 19-point effort the last time out, and now has at least 20 points in three of four games while grabbing at least eight boards three times as well -- both figures would be career-high numbers so far. Expect Siakam to remain as Toronto's main scoring threat on Wednesday against Detroit.
