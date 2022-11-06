Siakam was diagnosed Sunday with a right adductor strain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Siakam suffered the injury in Friday's loss to the Mavericks and now looks poised to remain sidelined until around at least late November with the adductor strain. His absence will be a tough one for fantasy managers to handle, as Siakam had gotten off to an excellent start to the season with averages of 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.4 three-pointers in 35.7 minutes per contest. The Raptors will likely turn to a combination of Christian Koloko, Chris Boucher, Precious Achiuwa and Otto Porter to absorb Siakam's vacated minutes.