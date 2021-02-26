Siakam is out for Friday's game against the Rockets due to health and safety protocols.
The Raptors coaching staff is dealing with COVID-19 protocols, too, and coach Nick Nurse won't be on the sidelines. Without Siakam, look for Chris Boucher, Stanley Johnson and DeAndre' Bembry to see extra run.
