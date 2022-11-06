Siakam will be re-evaluated in two weeks after being diagnosed with a right adductor strain, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After suffering a strained groin during Friday's loss to the Mavericks, the team doctors have concluded that the injury is somewhat serious which will keep him sidelined for multiple weeks. With the All-Star forward out of the lineup, expect Otto Porter, Christian Koloko, and Chris Boucher to usurp his minutes. His best chance to return will be on Nov. 23 against Brooklyn.

