Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Out indefinitely with groin injury
Siakam has been ruled out indefinitely after suffering a groin injury Wednesday against the Pistons, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Siakam managed to log 35 minutes Wednesday night, but after being re-evaluated Thursday, the team has announced that he'll remain sidelined until further notice. A timeline for the big man's return should come to light in the near future. With Siakam out of commission, look for Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Serge Ibaka to see more minutes.
