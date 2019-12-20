Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Out indefinitely with groin injury

Siakam has been ruled out indefinitely after suffering a groin injury Wednesday against the Pistons, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Siakam managed to log 35 minutes Wednesday night, but after being re-evaluated Thursday, the team has announced that he'll remain sidelined until further notice. A timeline for the big man's return should come to light in the near future. With Siakam out of commission, look for Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Serge Ibaka to see more minutes.