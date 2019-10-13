Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Out Sunday
Siakam will be rested for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Steven Loung of Sportsnet reports.
The Raptors will rest Siakam, Marc Gasol, Fred VanVleet, Serge Ibaka and Norman Powell, so expect a number of backups to be in position for increased roles.
